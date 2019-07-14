Tony Romo wins second straight title

Getty Images

Tony Romo has found something he’s better at than predicting play calls from the broadcast booth.

The former Cowboys quarterback won his second straight American Century Championship, taking the celebrity golf tournament title again this year.

Romo scored 71 points in the modified Stableford scoring system event, winning the tournament by a comfortable 14 points.

While there’s a cheap joke to be made in reference to his success relative to the NFL playoffs, we’ll take a mulligan on that one and let him enjoy the day.