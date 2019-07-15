Aaron Rodgers’ Madden rating plummets

Getty Images

The full Madden ratings have been released, and a certain player with a reputation for being a tad sensitive may not be happy with the number he received.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who last year was one of seven players to get a game-high 99, has fallen all the way to 90.

Still the No. 1 quarterback in the opinion of Chris Simms, Rodgers lands at No. 7 in the assessment of the folks at EA, behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (97), Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (96), Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (94), Saints quarterback Drew Brees (92), Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (92), and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (91).

Other quarterbacks who may have beef with his Madden rating include Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (89), Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (85), Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (84), Rams quarterback Jared Goff (83), Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (82), and Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (75).

Also, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has an 80, which could be enough to get Carr to block the official Madden account on Twitter.

Others of note: Giants quarterback Eli Manning has a 72, Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles landed at only 77, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got a 76, and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and Bills quarterback Josh Allen each received paltry 74s.

The NFC North’s quarterbacks got it particularly rough, from Rodgers’ 90 to Trubisky’s 75 to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins getting an 81 to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford earning a 79 — the same rating as Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

While the game designers clearly hope to create separation, the current golden age of quarterbacks justifies more players getting higher ratings than they received. Check out the full list of quarterback ratings here.