Alex Collins broke his leg two weeks ago, underwent surgery

Getty Images

The Ravens waived running back Alex Collins only hours after his March arrest. He has remained a free agent since but hoped to find a new home after his trial on drug and gun charges.

That likely won’t happen for a few weeks.

Collins announced on Instagram that he recently broke his leg and underwent surgery.

“This past year has been a challenging one for me but has also allowed me to look within and grow as a person,” Collins wrote, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “God has a plan for all of us and right now that includes me using what I’ve learned through every experience and pressing forward to the road ahead.

“Two weeks ago, I broke a bone in my leg and I underwent successful surgery. I refuse to be discouraged. Instead, I have faith and am optimistic about the process. I believe that all that has happened is making me physically and emotionally stronger, and is necessary for me to succeed in life. I have already begun the healing and rehab process, and I fully trust God’s plan for me. I look forward to getting back to playing football and doing what I love most. Thank you for everyone who has supported me. I’ll be back Irish dancing soon.”

Collins crashed his car into a tree about a mile from the Ravens’ headquarters in Owings Mills on March 1.

Police said they smelled marijuana, and searched the car to find approximately five ounces of marijuana and a handgun. Collins then admitted to police that he had more marijuana and guns at his residence.

Officers found the marijuana, two rifles and ammunition upon executing a search warrant.

Collins faces charges of intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime, which are felonies, and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle, which are misdemeanors.

He has a court date of July 22.

The Seahawks made Collins a fifth-round choice in 2016. He joined the Ravens in 2017.