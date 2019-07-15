Attorney for suspended Giants safety: “He will be fully cleared”

Getty Images

The Giants announced a suspension for safety Kamrin Moore shortly after charges were filed against him from a domestic incident.

But his representatives put out word this afternoon that their client is innocent.

Via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com, Moore’s attorney said the charges against him are without merit.

“The claimant in this matter showed up unannounced and unsolicited at Mr. Moore’s home to begin an altercation with Mr. Moore’s girlfriend and invent these accusations,” attorney Alex Spiro said. “He will be fully cleared of all charges.”

Moore was charged with third-degree aggravated assault, after allegedly stepping on a woman’s neck and knocked her unconscious.

“While the complaint involves serious allegations, representatives for Mr. Moore are requesting that the media, social media, general public, and Giants fans use extreme caution and not pass judgment upon Mr. Moore until due process has run its course,” agent Eugene Lee said in a statement. “We remain confident that when the truth is revealed, Mr. Moore will be exonerated and vindicated completely of these baseless charges.”

The second-year safety played two games for the Giants last year.