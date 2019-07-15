Deion Jones deal next on the list for Falcons

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has said he doesn’t plan to miss any training camp time, because he trusts owner Arthur Blank to keep his word about a new contract.

But he might not be the next Falcons player to get paid.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the agent for linebacker Deion Jones will be in Atlanta Wednesday for “face-to-face negotiations.”

Deion Jones is heading into the final year of his rookie contract (Julio has two left on his), and the 24-year-old linebacker’s obviously one of their most important defensive parts.

He missed 10 games last year with a foot injury, and their play in his absence should have made his value clear.

After locking up defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a four-year deal before today’s deadline, the Falcons still have plenty of work to do before they begin practice on July 22.