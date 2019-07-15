Giants suspend Kamrin Moore after arrest

Getty Images

The Giants took the proactive step of not only announcing a suspension, but announcing a player’s arrest.

The team just sent out word that safety Kamrin Moore was “suspended by the team pending further investigation,” after he was arrested in New Jersey “for an alleged domestic violence-related incident.”

According to Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com, Moore was charged with third-degree aggravated assault.

The criminal complaint filed by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Moore allegedly punched a woman and knocked her unconscious, after stepping on her neck during an incident last Thursday night.

A 2018 sixth-round pick from Boston College by the Saints, Moore was claimed off waivers in September and played in two games last year.