Kendrick Norton having sixth surgery, could leave hospital next week

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton remains in the hospital almost two weeks after having his left arm amputated as a result of injuries suffered in a car accident, but his stay could be over soon.

Norton’s agent Malki Kawa told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Norton is set to have his sixth surgery since the accident. The goal of this operation is to finish closing up wounds left by previous procedures.

Kawa added that Norton’s doctors believe this will be his final surgery and that he could be released from the hospital next week.

Norton gave his first interview since the accident last week and said he is “grateful” to be alive after the accident and “staying strong” as a result of the support he’s received since being hurt. He’s also encouraged people to donate blood while talking about plans to sponsor a blood drive once he’s out of the hospital.