Longtime Bengals lineman Clint Boling retires

Getty Images

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he still liked his team’s depth, even after the loss of first-rounder Jonah Williams.

They’re a little less deep, and much less experienced today.

Via a statement from the team, veteran guard Clint Boling announced his retirement.

He had missed all of the spring workouts because of a blood clot, and said health concerns caused him to walk away now.

“There were talks about the risks associated with playing again,” Boling said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website. “When it came down to do it, ultimately I couldn’t wrap my head around it with the family and two kids. There’s no doubt in my mind if I ‘m 22, 23 years old with no wife, no kids and it’s just me playing football, I’m making a different decision. But at this point in my life I have more important things to take care of than myself.”

Chosen in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the 30-year-old Boling spent all eight of his seasons with the Bengals, starting 109 games and all 16 in each of the last two seasons.

He had a year left on his contract.