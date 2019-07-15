Longtime Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan retires

Getty Images

Former Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan is calling it a career.

Morgan, who was a free agent this offseason, says he wants to do new things with his life.

“My purpose in life is bigger than the game,” Morgan told ESPN. “What football taught me was the power of influence. My goal is to create better and more meaningful opportunities for marginalized communities to break the cycles of generational poverty and build greater wealth and economic mobility. I feel a deep responsibility to leverage my platform for this.”

The 30-year-old Morgan was the 16th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, played his entire nine-year career with the Titans and started 12 games last year.