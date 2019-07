#PFTPM

I spent last week at the beach, and I thought about recording an episode or two of #PFTPM on my phone.

I thought about it, but I didn’t do it.

I needed a break from it, and it (i.e., you) likely needed a break from me. Either way, the break is over.

#PFTPM returned on Monday, with another full-hour (I think) episode. If you don’t subscribe (you should) you didn’t get it automatically. Good news (or maybe bad news): You can listen to it below.