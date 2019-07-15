Phillip Lindsay: In my mind I’m ready to go for training camp

Getty Images

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay spent the offseason rehabbing the wrist injury that forced him to miss the final game of his rookie season, but it won’t be long before he’s able to move on to a longer list of activities.

The feeling around the team at the end of the offseason program was that Lindsay would be set to go once the team got to training camp. Players begin reporting to camp in a few days and Lindsay said that he’d give himself a green light to do everything in practice.

“In my mind I’m ready. I’m 100 percent,” Lindsay said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

Lindsay allowed that the plan formulated with coaches and the medical staff may call for a gradual resumption of all activities, but it doesn’t sound like there will be much reason to keep Lindsay under wraps much longer.