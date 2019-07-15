Report: “No change” on contract front for Chris Jones, Chiefs

Getty Images

The deadline for players with franchise tags to sign multi-year deals is on Monday, but those players aren’t the only ones trying to land new contracts before the start of the 2019 season.

There are a slew of other players around the league who want new deals before their current ones are up and that group includes Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones skipped the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program and also stayed away during their mandatory minicamp in June. There was word in March that the two sides were talking, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in May that he didn’t know if that was the case and there’s been no word that would suggest a deal is imminent.

A report from Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports does nothing to shift that view. Paylor reports that there has been “no change” in Jones’s situation in recent weeks. Paylor also notes that Jones has to report to camp by August 6 in order to accrue the fourth season he needs to hit free agency (or receive a franchise tag) after the 2019 season is over.

Jones was a 2016 second-round pick and he’s recorded 24 sacks over his first three seasons, including a 15.5-sack campaign in 2018. He’s set to make a salary of just under $1.2 million this season.