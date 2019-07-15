Robbie Gould, 49ers agree on long-term deal

Getty Images

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year deals is on Monday afternoon and it seems that was enough to spur a deal for one player in that position.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers and kicker Robbie Gould have come to agreement on a long-term deal. There are no details about the length of the deal or financial terms at this point.

Gould was tagged in March and requested a trade during the offseason with talks about a new deal progressing slowly. Gould expressed a desire to play closer to his family’s home in Chicago if a multi-year deal wasn’t going to come to fruition with the Niners and said recently that he wouldn’t commit to playing in 2019 under the terms of the tag.

That’s no longer an issue and Gould is set to be in a 49ers uniform for years to come.

Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett are the other two players who were tagged in March and have yet to sign long-term deals this offseason.