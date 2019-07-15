Vikings have a pair of receivers in the Madden-rated 90s

Getty Images

The Vikings’ starting quarterback may be lurking in the low 80s, but their top two receivers are among the best in the league, according to the exclusively-licensed NFL video game.

The folks at Madden have made Adam Thielen a 94 and Stefon Diggs a 93 in the new version of the game.

Both players are extremely talented, but it’s surprising to see them rated higher than Bucs receiver Mike Evans (91), Bengals receiver A.J. Green (90), Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper (89), and Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The 88 for Smith-Schuster is a stunner. Voted the team MVP last year and now the clear-cut No. 1 option for quarterback Ben Roethlisbeger, Smith-Schuster deserves a higher number. The folks at EA clearly don’t see it that way, however.

The full list is here. Rookies of note include Ravens receiver Marquise Brown (77), Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf (76), and Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry (74).