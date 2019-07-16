40 yards of gold investor downplays his role in participants not getting paid

Getty Images

The inevitable AAF documentary will have some competition. It looks like the story of “40 yards of gold” eventually will make it to 35-millimeter film, too.

Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com has a lengthy update on the situation. Among other things, Kaplan has identified the event’s primary investor. However, the investor insists he isn’t really an investor but a lender. And, like others who are owed money by the event, the investor/lender says he hasn’t gotten paid.

“I gave them my information, they used my [credit] cards and did everything they were supposed to do,” 40-year-old Farzin Morena told Kaplan. “But I’m still waiting on my money.”

Kaplan cites an unnamed source in support of the notion that Morena contributed “just into seven figures.”

Morena refused to identify the amount of his contribution/loan/whatever, and he also declined to say whether he cut off the event’s founders, triggering the failure to pay the participants.

“I am going to tell you right now, buddy, the only thing I had in this was to lend money and I was going to get it back,” Morena told Kaplan. “Like, I didn’t know nothing about . . . . It wasn’t laid out to me like, ‘OK, we need to pay for this, we need to pay for that.’ It was laid out to me, ‘Listen, we need this money and we will pay you back this much.'”

Then there’s this T-short worthy line from Morena.

“I don’t even watch freakin’ sports,” Morena told Kaplan. “You know, like, I don’t even know what’s going on.”

Join the club, Farzin. Join the club.

Currently, no one seems to know anything about whether the money will be paid. Morena’s assessment of the situation won’t create much optimism about Charles Stewart and Dr. Alijah Bradley, the co-founders of “40 yards of gold.”

“I don’t even know these guys,” Morena told Kaplan. “I just met these guys almost, not even two months ago, maybe, maybe 48 days. Like in May, actually. So, like I said, it’s just a tough situation. . . . These guys were in over their heads.”

They apparently remain financially under water. And when their investor, whom they consistently and stubbornly refused to name, claims that he also is owed money, it’s fair to wonder whether “40 yards of gold” already has come to rest in Davy Jones’ locker.