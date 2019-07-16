Adrian Peterson: We really look good with Case Keenum

AP

Washington is giving rookie Dwayne Haskins a chance to win the starting job over veteran Case Keenum.

Running back Adrian Peterson makes it clear who he expects to start opening day.

“With Case Keenum, the quarterback runs everything, right?” Peterson said this weekend at SportsCon 2019 in Dallas, via Patrik Walker of 247Sports. “Offensively, we really look good with Case Keenum back there. He’s a veteran. He’s been in the league for a long time. He’s a gunslinger. He’s a guy that’s going to throw the ball and spread it around.”

Keenum, 31, has started 54 games, including 39 in the past three seasons. He became a bridge quarterback once Washington drafted Haskins 15th overall.

Peterson is high on Haskins, too, believing all the former Ohio State star needs is time and reps. But there might not be enough time or enough reps to get Haskins ready to start Week One.

“Having Haskins back there, too, I’m looking forward to seeing what he’ll do in training camp,” Peterson said. “Once he gets more under his belt and becomes more comfortable, he’ll be able to play faster as well.”

Peterson, 34, returns to Washington after rushing for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns. It was his first 1,000-yard rushing season since 2015.