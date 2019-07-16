Chris Maragos announces his retirement

Getty Images

Chris Maragos last played an NFL game with the Eagles in Week Six of the 2017 season and the knee injury he suffered that week has brought his playing career to an end.

Maragos spent all of last season on the physically unable to perform list and the Eagles released the safety/special teamer in February as he continued to deal with the problem. Maragos tweeted a picture of him getting ready for a third surgery on the knee Tuesday morning and followed it up with a retirement announcement a short time later.

In the message, Maragos cited the injury and surgeries as the reason why he’s hanging up the cleats at this point. He also thanked his family, friends teammates, Eagles fans and others for their support.

Maragos went undrafted in 2010 and played three games for the 49ers as a rookie. He moved on to the Seahawks for 43 games over the next three years and was part of a Super Bowl winner. The 2017 Eagles would also go on to win the Super Bowl, but Maragos was inactive for that win because of his injury.

He only made three defensive starts in the NFL, but Maragos was a regular on special teams for both Seattle and Philadelphia before his injury. He had 90 career tackles and a forced fumble.