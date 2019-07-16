Cordarrelle Patterson: Super Bowl win doesn’t mean anything

Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson is on his fourth team in four seasons. He had played only one playoff game before last season when the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

That was last year, though, Patterson reminds everyone. This is this year.

“Honestly, that Super Bowl don’t mean s— to me, because I’m in a new role right now,” Patterson told Justin Turpin of Redline Media, via NBCSportsBoston.com.

The receiver/returner signed with the Bears in free agency.

“I’m on a new team, so it’s a new opportunity for me to bring my legacy . . . onto another team,” Patterson said. “So whatever happened last year in the past, that’s in the past. I’m trying to just move forward.”

Patterson has 270 touches for 2,554 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career. He also has returned 176 kickoffs for a 30-yard average and six touchdowns.