Darius Leonard has big goals for 2019

Darius Leonard made 163 tackles and seven sacks, earning All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors a year ago. This year, the Colts linebacker wants even more.

“I want 200 tackles. I want 10 sacks. I want to be NFL Defensive Player of the Year,” Leonard said on NFL Network on Tuesday. “I want to be All-Pro, Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP. Just everything with my name at the top of the charts.”

J.J. Watt and Luke Kuechly won Defensive Player of the Year as NFL sophomores. No one is counting out Leonard after his first season.

The Colts initially received criticism for drafting the South Carolina State product with the 36th overall choice. He made them look good.

“Last year, I was called the worst draft pick by Bleacher Report,” Leonard said. “I screenshotted it and every day I looked at it, and it kind of gave me the drive to prove that I wasn’t the worst draft pick and I could play at the next level.

“I still have that chip on my shoulder. I wasn’t MVP. I wasn’t at the top of the charts. I wasn’t a Pro Bowler. I wasn’t a Super Bowl champion. So that’s still goals that I want to achieve, and until I achieve them goals, I’m going to still have that chip on my shoulder to outplay everybody and be the top competitor that I can be.”