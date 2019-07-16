Eagles cut Devin Ross with non-football injury

Getty Images

Wide receiver Devin Ross‘s stint in Philadelphia was a short one.

The Eagles announced today that they have waived Ross with a non-football injury. There’s no word on the nature of the injury Ross suffered.

Ross signed with the Eagles in May, in time to get involved in Organized team Activities. He had previously been waived by the Titans, where he spent last offseason but didn’t make the team. He has never played in an NFL regular-season game.

The Eagles now have 88 players on the roster, with two open roster spots they can fill before camp.