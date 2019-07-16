Ed Oliver feeling “no pressure” heading into rookie season

Getty Images

The Bills made defensive tackle Ed Oliver the ninth overall pick of this year’s draft and any player selected that high enters the NFL with high expectations for what they’ll be able to do on the field.

That’s the case under any circumstances, but the fact that Oliver joined the team months after Kyle Williams announced his retirement only raises the bar. Oliver’s projected to play a major role right off the bat for a Buffalo team that’s looking to make a big jump after going 6-10 last season, but the rookie said he isn’t feeling overly burdened by that state of affairs.

“There’s no pressure as long as I get better at something,” Oliver said, via the Buffalo News. “I’m a young guy. I don’t know left from right, as far as the NFL is concerned, so as long as I get better and take it day by day, step by step, I’ll be all right.”

Oliver will get the chance to continue getting better when training camp opens next week and the Bills will be hoping that the process leaves him in position to be a disruptive player on the front line right off the bat.