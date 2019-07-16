Emmanuel Sanders won’t be “full go” to open camp

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders believes playing in Week One is a realistic goal after tearing his Achilles last year, but doesn’t believe that he needs to be doing everything when training camp opens in order to reach it.

Whether he takes it or not, Sanders said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com, that he is “definitely not going to be full go” when the team resumes practicing this month.

The Broncos open camp on Wednesday and Sanders also said Tuesday that he isn’t sure he will be taking the team’s conditioning test on the first day. If he doesn’t, he could land on the physically unable to perform list. Sanders would not be able to practice while on the list, but could be activated at any point.

Sanders had progressed to the point that he was running routes before Denver’s offseason program came to an end and reiterated on Tuesday that his primary focus is on being ready for the Raiders in Week One.