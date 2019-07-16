Eric Ebron salty about his Madden rating

Getty Images

Eric Ebron led all tight ends with 14 touchdowns last season, then added another in the playoffs. But his Madden rating doesn’t reflect that.

Ebron, who had a breakout year in his first season in Indianapolis in 2018, has an 86 rating in Madden, tying him with Hunter Henry as the 10th-best tight end in the NFL.

In a series of tweets, Ebron asked how the hell you can have an 86 rating with 15 touchdowns, described himself as “salty” and said of Madden, “it’s obvious they don’t know me.”

Ebron’s reaction is the latest of many to demonstrate how much NFL players pay attention to their Madden ratings. Whether they believe the ratings are accurate or not, they care about how the game depicts them.

The top tight ends, according to Madden, are Travis Kelce with a 96, Zach Ertz with a 93, Delanie Walker with a 92, George Kittle with a 90, Greg Olsen with an 89, Tyler Eifert with an 88, Jordan Reed with an 88, Trey Burton with an 87 and Jared Cook with an 87.