Fritz Pollard Alliance “concerned” about Texans’ Rooney Rule compliance

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 16, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Houston Texans recently interviewed two African-Americans, Ray Farmer and Martin Mayhew, for their General Manager vacancy. Then the Texans tried to hire Nick Caserio for the job. Then the Texans didn’t hire anyone when Caserio couldn’t get out of his contract with the Patriots.

That leads to an obvious question: Were the interviews with Farmer and Mayhew legitimate? Or were they a violation of the spirit of the Rooney Rule, an attempt to check the box by interviewing minorities but not really giving them an opportunity to get the job?

When PFT put that question today to the Fritz Pollard Alliance’s new executive director, Rod Graves, Graves said he had some concerns about how the Texans conducted their G.M. search.

“We are concerned about how the Rooney Rule was used,” Graves said. “They brought those gentlemen in quickly, gave the impression they were looking to make a fast decision, and then they came off of it.”

Despite reports that the Texans do not plan to hire a G.M., Graves said he still hopes Farmer or Mayhew gets a shot.

“I have not heard definitively that they have abandoned their process of replacing their general manager, but if they have, it is a concern,” Graves said. “It is a concern that two outstanding candidates, Martin Mayhew and Ray Farmer, were not part of their alternative plan even if, in fact, they had an initial option of looking at Nick Caserio first. I understand the reasons why Nick may have been appealing, but through my own experience, we’ve always gone into interviews with a Plan B.”

Graves said the Fritz Pollard Alliance would be happy to help the Texans identify candidates for the job, which remains vacant.

“The fact that they interviewed two outstanding candidates and chose not to make a decision after not being able to get their first choice, to me is a concern in the fact that it does circumvent the spirit of the Rooney Rule,” Graves said. “And if there are other reasons why those candidates are not appealing, then we’d like to know how we can help to possibly bring others to the table. I think there are many others out there who are qualified and who deserve an opportunity to be interviewed.”

Graves points to what has become a common refrain about the Rooney Rule: NFL teams have all agreed to abide by its letter, but many teams have circumvented its spirit.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Fritz Pollard Alliance “concerned” about Texans’ Rooney Rule compliance

  3. Did the Fritz Pollarders complain when, for example, Belichick long ago direct-hired Romeo Crennel and/or recently direct-promoted Brian Flores, that the vacancies hadn’t been fair and open? No. And that’s what bothers me about them. The only positive thing they do is keep Fritz’s name alive, but boy do they dine and whine on it.

  4. Don’t know much about Mayhew, but Farmer’s performance in Cleveland would suggest he is not and “outstanding candidate.”

  5. When you FORCE an organization to interview people, you’re going to run into problems. This is a stupid rule, no one was ever hired because of this rule. They were hired on merit. It’s stupid and appeases the idiots.

  6. Obviously, Graves wants to see someone hired for the color of their skin and not for the content of their qualifications. It appears the Texans simply did not think the two Rooney candidates were the fit they are seeking and that is Houston’s decision – not Graves or anyone else. To disclose where the candidates failed to meet the Texans’ requirements would be to harm future opportunities for those men. The Alliance should focus on violations and not try to start a fire where there is not even smoke but that seems to be the objective – here and in other matters.

  8. Affirmative Action was an antiquated policy that disappeared in the American employment scene years ago. It was replaced by a naturally occurring diversity in the workplace that balances experience, competence, and social skills. Employers often use outside ‘headhunters’ to fill key positions, just as the NFL does. Most high level NFL openings are screened by just a few placement firms.

  9. I am in general, not in favor of quotas for anything.

    However, on the other side, I can see the point here. There is strong evidence that the Texans wanted Caserio or nobody. And that’s their right, if they has a very specific set of traits they were looking for.

    However, who is to say they wouldn’t have found those traits in other candidates? Mike Tomlin was on NOBODY’S radar when he interviewed for the Steeler’s job, but he got it. And I realize there are those who think Tomlin stinks, and maybe his tenure has run its course… But that doesn’t discount his outstanding HC record.

  10. Isn’t it about time to get rid of this stupid rule? Just hire the best person for the job and be done with it.

    ====
    Accept before the rule almost 0 minority applicants would be given an interview.

  11. Alright, in all honesty, to refer to Ray Farmer as an “outstanding” candidate is beyond laughable. You really wanna go over his draft picks in CLE?

  12. Bob McNair’s dream lives on. Without this rule, African American’s wouldn’t even get a shot at some of these positions. I think everyone knows such even if they won’t admit it.

  13. The letter of the Rooney Rule violates the spirit of the Rooney Rule.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!