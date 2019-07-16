Iowa State’s Matt Campbell sidesteps NFL question

Getty Images

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell became a fringe NFL head-coaching candidate in 2019. If the Cyclones continue to play well this year, Campbell likely will get even more buzz for 2020.

For now, he’s sidestepping questions on the topic.

“Haven’t really put a lot of thought into it,” Campbell told reporters on Tuesday at the Big 12 Media Days, via the Des Moines Register. “My goal and dream was to be like my father — to be a head high school coach.”

Campbell already has overshot that goal. Will he overshoot it by another step?

“I absolutely love college coaching,” Campbell said. “What I love about college coaching is that it’s more than just winning and losing football games. There’s a sense that you can still make a difference in young people’s lives. Whether you can or can’t at that level — I don’t know.”

Well, Coach, there’s only one way to find out. At some point, he may have that opportunity.