Jake Butt doesn’t expect to start on PUP, but Broncos will ease him back in

Getty Images

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders won’t be “full go” when the Broncos open training camp and may not avoid opening on the physically unable to perform list. It appears Jake Butt will avoid PUP.

The Broncos tight end said he expects to begin working with his teammates on Day One of training camp, though he will be “eased into team work,” Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Butt is working his way back from a third torn anterior cruciate ligament. He played only three games last season and missed the Broncos’ offseason program while rehabbing.

Butt, a fifth-round pick in 2017, missed his entire rookie season and most of last season. So Butt hopes for some good luck with his health in his third season. He has much to prove.

The Broncos drafted Noah Fant in the first round and also have Jeff Heuerman and 2018 fifth-round pick Troy Fumagalli at the position.