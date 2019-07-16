Jets hire Matt Sheldon as director of football research and strategy

AP

The Jets have made an addition to their analytics department and the new arrival has ties to both head coach Adam Gase and General Manager Joe Douglas from previous stops.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com noted that Matt Sheldon is the team’s new director of football research and strategy. The team never made a formal announcement of the move, but Sheldon is listed on the team’s website with that title.

Sheldon spent the last two years with the Dolphins in the same role and Miami wasn’t the first spot where he worked with the former Dolphins head coach. He also worked with Gase in Chicago during the 2015 season when he was the Bears’ director of analytics and football research. Gase was the Bears’ offensive coordinator that year and Douglas was the director of college scouting.

Sheldon also worked as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Vikings from 2010-11, the Bills’ linebackers coach from 2006-09 and a defensive assistant with the Rams from 2001-05.