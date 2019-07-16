NFL approves new grass field at Azteca Stadium

Getty Images

The NFL began working early to ensure the playing surface in Mexico City is fit to play on come Nov. 18 when the Chiefs and Chargers meet in a Monday night game.

League officials checked out the new turf field Monday, according to tweets from turf specialist Renato Luis Lauretti of World Sports Turf.

“NFL testing the Stadium Azteca field. . . .Everything approved and it can only get better,” Lauretti tweeted.

The NFL moved the Chiefs-Rams game in Week 11 from Mexico City back to Los Angeles the week of the game because of the condition of the playing surface. That prompted Estadio Azteca officials to replace the hybrid surface installed last year in favor of natural grass.

The process began in June and now is complete.

That will allow the NFL to return to Mexico City, where it previously has played three regular-season games.