On 18 games, will NFL make players an offer they can’t refuse?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 16, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

It’s fashionable in some circles to criticize anything/everything the NFL Players Association does or doesn’t do. Fair or unfair (mostly unfair), here’s one thing the NFLPA definitely has done incredibly well: The NFLPA has created a clear impression that it is vehemently opposed to expanding the regular season.

There’s a chance perception is reality, that the players won’t agree to expand the regular season, under any circumstances. There’s also a chance that, like everything else, there’s an offer than the NFLPA won’t refuse.

Look at it this way. You have a car that you love. You have no desire to sell that car. Someone gives you a fair offer for the car you love, unsolicited. You pass. The offer increases. You pass.

The offer keeps increasing. You keep passing. At some point, there will be an offer that you won’t refuse. It may take five times the value of the car, maybe 10. But at some point, you’ll say yes.

In this context, question as to the possibility of 18 (or 17) games is whether the NFL eventually will make an offer that is so good that the NFLPA won’t refuse it.

Whatever the offer, it’s got to be substantial. In the last labor deal, the NFL secured the ability to unilaterally slash the preseason, with an unspoken plan to eventually exercise that right and to assume that, once the NFLPA realizes that revenue will be lost via the shrinkage of the preseason, the NFLPA will clamor to replace it (and then some) by adding to the regular season. The NFL hasn’t pressed that button because the NFL believes that the NFLPA will shrug at the lost revenue resulting from a reduced preseason.

It won’t be fear but opportunity that gets the NFLPA to flip from shouting “hell no” to muttering “OK.” And the increase for adding a pair of games will have to be not incremental but exponential, with two extra games creating much more for the average player (or the “core” player, as the NFLPA is currently trying to define the term) than two extra game checks.

Although the NFL downplays the situation as simply adjusting the 20-game structure from 16 and four to 18 and two, the NFLPA realizes that it’s much, much more complex than that. And that it’s going to take much, much more than dividing a player’s salary by 16 and then multiplying it by 18 to get the players, individually or collectively, interested in doing it.

So that’s what it comes down to. Will the NFL offer so much that the players won’t say no, that they can’t say no? Or will the players eventually get an offer they can’t refuse, and refuse it anyway?

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “On 18 games, will NFL make players an offer they can’t refuse?

  2. The owners are bound and determined to do everything they can to destroy the NFL.

  3. You know, the more I think about it, I think the owners floated this idea they really want 18 games to get something else. By making it known this way and by making it known they want the CBA done before the season starts, they lose a lot of leverage and put themselves in a disadvantageous position to negotiate.

    As I said, the more I think about it, the more I think they want stadium credits, or lower cap room floor or something else and are kind of ‘trapping’ the NFLPA by bringing up these red herrings. These are billionaire businessmen and this current negotiating strategy seems very amateurish.

  4. Good point Mike. I agree that there is an “offer” out there (I have no idea how much) where the NFLPA will stop thinking about the safety and long term health of its members and instead focus on the Benjamins.

  5. 17 games is intriguing. Would that eliminate most of the need for obscure tiebreakers?

  6. Mike, maybe we can look at this a different way. Right now we have 20 games a season, however, the pre-season competition continues to degrade every year. So the NFL is concerned that the pre-season is not a good product. Well instead of lengthening the season, why not make the pre-season a better product. Nothing in the CBA states players can only pay a specific number of snaps. The coaches decide that the risk is not worth the reward. Make the reward better by simply changing the season winning tie-breaking system to include the pre-season record as the initial tie-breaker. Just a thought from a fan perspective. By the way thank you for PFT, I could not make it through the off-season without you!!

  7. Who cares what the players think? If they don’t like It, find a job that pays somewhat decent considering your qualifications. Of course this could open up the door to politics on the left side.

  9. “17 games is intriguing. Would that eliminate most of the need for obscure tiebreakers?”

    No 17 games is just as greedy and horrible an idea as 18 is. And it would do absolutely nothing to eliminate tie breakers. Teams could just as easily end up with the same records as another no matter the number of games.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!