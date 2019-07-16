PFT 2019 storyline No. 9: Will Gronk come back?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 16, 2019, 9:24 AM EDT
Most of the articles listing the top 30 storylines for 2019 consist of analysis. This one actually has some news.

The question of whether retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been discussed in many settings and contexts, and the video attached to this item paints the boundaries of the bigger picture.

When football season starts, Gronk may feel differently about his decision to walk away. But will he actually come back?

A source close to Gronkowski pegs his potential for a first annual unretirement at 40 percent.

For now, Gronk isn’t thinking about football. He’s enjoying his life, he doesn’t need the money, and he’s having a blast. The question becomes whether Gronkowski misses his teammates and/or the games after August becomes September. While he won’t miss dealing with training camp and the preseason, he could miss the game once they start playing games that count.

And here’s a factor that needs to be considered: If quarterback Tom Brady makes a direct appeal to Gronk, that could be the difference maker.

So what about the notion that Gronkowski has withered away to a shell of his former self? He has said that he’s lost only 18 pounds (I found half of that last week at the beach), and the attached photo of Gronk from last Thursday shows that he’s still got an impressive physique.

It’s also believed that coach Bill Belichick, who has declined to discuss the hypothetical possibility that Gronkowski will return, will not be an impediment to an unretirement. Although Belichick easily could take the position that he doesn’t want to create a precedent that encourages veterans to retire through the parts of the calendar that they don’t like and then return for the good stuff, Belichick has been very supportive of Gronkowski, we’re told. Also, a general softening of Belichick has been noticed, with a different side emerging and an approach that is more player-friendly.

The fact that Gronkowski could help the Patriots get a record-setting seventh Lombardi Trophy makes the question of whether he’ll come back even more significant. Still, for now, Gronkowski is retired.

Just like Brett Favre was at this time in 2008. And 2009. And 2010.

  2. If he does come back, he is going to struggle with some of his blocking responsibilities. He did a lot more blocking last year and did a pretty good job of it. I’d expect him to suffer in both the run and pass blocking game if he has lost 20 lbs.

  3. He will start to think about his “legacy” and want to return and build upon his numbers.

  4. No, he wont. The guy doesn’t have enough functional brain cells left. He’s 30 years old, and act’s like he’s 20, turning 21. Don’t get me wrong, he’s talented, and a great QB to get him the ball. But the show is over. Time to move on.

    I honestly don’t think he cares that much about legacy. I think he really likes to play football, but wants to have fun and not be in pain all the time.

  6. The guy looks like he lost a bunch of weight after he stopped taking NFL vitamins.

    Hard to see him putting on 30 pounds of muscle to get to 260ish on short notice.

  8. He probably doesn’t care about his legacy because fans and the media have been overrating his legacy for a long time now. They gets injured walking onto the field. Glasskowski is more appropriate.

  9. If Pats lost Watson in August and LaCosse in October (or vice-versa), but otherwise looked headed for a playoff berth if more help was brought in, I see some chance of Gronk being asked to try and get fit by December as a depth/role guy to help stiffen the TE position. But it’s unlikely given all of Patriots’ other weapons. A nostalgic 2020-21 reunion with Brady? Possible I guess but too far off right now for both guys.

  12. Some of us remember that every year for 5-6 years after Barry Sanders retired, there were stories about him coming back. Like Sanders, Gronk knows theres a good life beyond football without all the pain.

  13. As a Pats fan I don’t see him coming back with all the weight he’s dropped. I think he’ll definitely miss the game but I think he is enjoying his retirement. Only thing that might bring him back is a direct appeal by Brady if they look like they could make another run.

  14. Pats fan here, and I don’t see it happening this year. And if it doesn’t happen this year, it’s really unlikely to happen in any other year.

    If he was into the idea of returning, he’d be at the very least *maintaining* his football bulk. But as the media has mercilessly documented, he’s slimming down in a noticeable way. He’s not going to inject himself into the scrum of November football after losing 30 pounds. He was injury prone at max weight — he’d get quickly destroyed if he was 30 pounds lighter.

    He’s having fun and enjoying the spoils of being the most dominant TE in league history. Good for him. See you in the owner’s box, Robbie G.

  16. A couple of weeks ago, Brady flew from Boston to L.A. to play catch with Gronkowski. I thought at the time, hmmm, 3,000 miles to toss the rock around? Didn’t Brady have any teammates who were closer? How about with Gisele and the kids in the backyard? It’s vacation time, after all. Accompanying Brady was Alex Guerrero. Why the heck was he making the trip? To whip up some yummy kale shakes for Brady and Gronk? No. Brady was taking Gronk’s pulse, as it were. Would he consider coming back? When? Guerrero was there to assure Gronk, his retired “patient,” that with continued therapy (muscle lengthening, bone-cracking and whatever else that Guerrero does that I don’t understand) and diet, that Gronk will greatly lessen his chance of injury and play free from pain. I thought this small news story was hugely significant. Because of it, I make it 60-40 that Gronk returns.

  17. Gronk is a gladiator living in modern times. I think once the clashing of competition begins it’ll drive him mad to not be a part of the biggest competitive stage. I could easily see him swinging onto the stage like Tarzan and joining the royal rumble so to speak.

  18. “If he does come back, he is going to struggle with some of his blocking responsibilities. He did a lot more blocking last year and did a pretty good job of it. I’d expect him to suffer in both the run and pass blocking game if he has lost 20 lbs.”

    Valid point. But that also depends if the Pats want him to put the weight back on, or let him stay at the 240-245 he’s at now and use him split out all the time as a wideout. A lot of his blocking last year was essentially as a 6th Olineman right up against the Oline. I could see either scenario if he decides to play again.

  19. “Highly doubt the Patriots win a playoff game this year.”

    Lolz you’ve said the same sort of thing every year for a long time. Don’t you ever get tired of being wrong?

    And when that finally does come to pass you’ll dance around and proclaim yourself a rocket scientist or the next Nostrodamus.

    Lolz

  22. mhouser1922 says:
    July 16, 2019 at 10:11 am
    A couple of weeks ago, Brady flew from Boston to L.A. to play catch with Gronkowski. I thought at the time, hmmm, 3,000 miles to toss the rock around? Didn’t Brady have any teammates who were closer? How about with Gisele and the kids in the backyard? It’s vacation time, after all. Accompanying Brady was Alex Guerrero. Why the heck was he making the trip?
    ———–
    Probably because Brady’s family lives in Southern Cal? His mom and dad. His sisters, nieces and nephews. Brady’s oldest son lives there too. He spends time there every off season.

  23. As a Pats fan, I hope not. How many ‘comebacks’ actually go well? Remember Reggie White with the Panthers? How about Chris Carter with the Dolphins?

    His final catch was epic. His legacy was already secure but was cemented with that play. Most dominant Tight End ever!

