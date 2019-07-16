Report: Broncos, Dalton Risner agree to terms

Getty Images

One second-round pick down, one to go for the Broncos.

Despite a report that both of the Broncos’ second-round picks might miss the start of training camp in a contract dispute, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports that the Broncos have agreed to terms with second-round pick Dalton Risner.

The question now is whether the Broncos’ remaining unsigned draft pick, second-round quarterback Drew Lock, will sign in time to report to camp on time tomorrow.

Risner was the 41st overall pick and Lock was 42nd in this year’s draft. Ordinarily, the draft contract slotting means a rookie can’t expect to make more money than a player drafted ahead of him, but Lock reportedly wants a “quarterback premium” of more guaranteed money than a player in his draft slot would ordinarily get. It remains to be seen whether Lock insists on a bigger guarantee than Risner, and if so whether the Broncos give it to him. But getting Risner’s deal done is a good step for the Broncos.