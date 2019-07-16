Robert Ayers calls it a career

Getty Images

Defensive end Robert Ayers won’t be playing any more NFL games.

Ayers announced his retirement in a post to his Facebook account on Tuesday. Ayers called the last 10 years a “helluva run” while dropping the curtain on his career.

Ayers was a first-round pick by the Broncos in 2009 and spent five years in Denver before heading to the Giants as a free agent. He spent two years there and then moved on to two years with the Buccaneers. He was released by Tampa last year and signed with the Lions in late August, but Detroit released him a day later.

Ayers set a career high with 9.5 sacks for the Giants in 2015 and had 35 sacks in 120 career games. Ayers also had 265 tackles and 14 pass defenses during his time with the three teams.