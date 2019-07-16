Saints’ Zach Wood is the lowest-rated player in Madden

Getty Images

Several NFL players have complained in recent days about their Madden ratings, with some telling fans to boycott the game, others describing themselves as salty, and others saying they’ll use Madden as extra motivation. But we haven’t heard from the lowest-rated player in the game.

That would be Saints long snapper Zach Wood, whose overall rating of 36 makes him the worst player in the NFL, if the Madden ratings are to be believed.

Long snappers dominate the bottom of the Madden ratings, possibly because EA Sports doesn’t want gamers putting them at other positions, but it’s unclear why Wood is dead last below the rest of them. He and other long snappers are listed at tight end, as long snappers often are, for reasons that don’t make a lot of sense.

The lowest-rated non-long snapper is Washington quarterback Josh Woodrum with a 44 rating, followed by Chiefs quarterback Chase Litton and Giants quarterback Alex Tanney, each with a 45.