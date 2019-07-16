Terron Armstead: Tips learned at OL summit can be an asset

Getty Images

After Broncos linebacker Von Miller hosted his pass rush summit earlier this year, he downplayed the notion of a backlash against players from different teams sharing tips that could then be used against them at some point in the future.

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead attended an offensive line summit put together by Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson last weekend along with around 50 other pro and college linemen. The group took part in sessions that saw blockers break down pass rushers like Miller, DeMarcus Lawrence and Armstead’s own teammate Cam Jordan.

Armstead could recount what other linemen said about Jordan, but he said he didn’t think he would be able to tell Jordan much he doesn’t already know about his game. That said, Armstead does believe that there’s something to gain from talking shop with others who play the same position.

“I feel like Cam’s the best D-lineman in the NFL,” Armstead said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “There’s nothing I could tell him that he isn’t watching on his own that is going to be a change to him. If it’s something that could be beneficial in your game — regardless if you’re playing this team, you still got 15 other games it could be an added asset.”

Offensive line scout and trainer Duke Manyweather helped run the summit and said he thought concerns about giving up a competitive advantage “might be the reason some guys don’t show up,” but that those who did should get some things that help them with film study as the year unfolds. If that leads to better results, this probably won’t be the last offseason offensive line gathering.