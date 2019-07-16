Tre’Davious White: Bills will use Madden ratings as “extra motivation”

Getty Images

The release of this year’s Madden ratings has generated responses around the football world, including many players who feel their digital counterparts have been underrated by the game’s designers.

According to cornerback Tre'Davious White, that group includes him and his teammates with the Bills. Safety Micah Hyde got the team’s highest ranking at 86, White is an 85 and two players — linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and running back LeSean McCoy — are rated as 82s in this year’s game.

White said on NFL Network that he felt the Bills were “robbed” and that the team will use it as fuel for the coming season.

“We got Shady at an 82, which is very disrespectful. Then you got Josh Allen at a 74, man,” White said, via Syracuse.com. “It’s something that those guys are pretty much gonna take it into the season. That’s the extra motivation that we need to get the acknowledgement that we deserve.”

We’ve seen NFL players derive motivation from a variety of sources over the years and it probably shouldn’t have come as an surprise that something as woven into the fabric of football as the Madden games have become would fall into that category. After this offseason, it won’t ever come as surprise again.