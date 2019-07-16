Two Broncos rookies may not be there for start of camp

Getty Images

The Broncos have two of the 11 unsigned draft picks left in the league, and there’s a chance neither will be there by the start of camp.

Via Mike Klis of KUSA, negotiations for second-rounders Dalton Risner and Drew Lock have “snagged” to the point it’s unclear if they’ll make the first meeting for rookies Wednesday or practice Thursday.

Risner, their projected starting left guard, was taken 41st overall. Lock, their projected backup quarterback and ostensible heir to Joe Flacco (that still sounds weird) was taken 42nd.

Klis reports that Lock is looking for the “quarterback premium” which would pay him more than his draft slot might dictate, and Risner is hesitant to take less than the guy picked behind him. Which seems reasonable.

Of course, negotiations work in two directions, and there’s still time for the Broncos to try to make both happy before they miss any on-field work.