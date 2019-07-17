Aaron Rodgers on Aaron Donald: Your entire game plan is stopping him

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of defensive players over the course of his career, but none have been tougher than a player he shared a locker room with for seven years.

During an interview with Chris Simms, Rodgers was asked about the best player he’s ever gone against and his answer was former Packers safety Charles Woodson. He said no one had “better instincts” than Woodson, who won the 2009 defensive player of the year award for what Rodgers called “one of the greatest seasons” he’s ever seen.

Rodgers did put one other player on the same level as Woodson. He said the only other defensive player he’s seen “impact the game” like Woodson is Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“Literally your entire game plan is stopping him,” Rodgers said. “That’s all you think about. Where’s 99 going? Are we sliding to him? Are we inserting? We gotta slow him down. He’s that dominant and I’ve never seen a guy that dominant who’s not . . . He’s not like imposing. Like Charles was a big corner, [Julius] Peppers is a giant, inhuman. Donald, he’s not like a guy you walk on the field and go ‘whoo.’ But you play him and he’s incredible. Incredible.”

Donald sacked Rodgers twice and hit him four times in a 29-27 Rams win last season. He won’t have to worry about facing Donald this year unless Green Bay and Los Angeles cross paths in the postseason.