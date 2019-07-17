Arrest warrant issued for Cardinals T Desmond Harrison

Getty Images

An arrest warrant for Cardinals tackle Desmond Harrison has been issued in Greensboro, North Carolina.

After Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report reported on the development, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn told Yahoo Sports that a report filed against Harrison on Tuesday led to a warrant being issued for assault on a person by strangulation and assault on a female by a male. There are no further details about the incident that led to the report and the warrant.

Harrison joined the Cardinals after being waived by the Browns in early June. Harrison opened last season as the starting left tackle in Cleveland, but lost that job midway through the year and was dropped from the roster amid reports that he was missing from or late to team activities.

Harrison pledged to do a better job after arriving in Arizona, saying that he’ll “just show that with my actions.” Wednesday’s news casts doubt on his chances of sticking around long enough to do that.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. ET: The Cardinals announced they have waived Harrison.