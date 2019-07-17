Baker Mayfield wanted “revenge” against Hue Jackson

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was critical of his former coach, Hue Jackson, for going to the division rival Bengals after getting fired by the Browns. With some time to reflect on that this offseason, Mayfield says he hasn’t changed his opinion.

Mayfield told ESPN that beating the Bengals was a highlight of his rookie season, in part because Jackson was on the opposing sideline.

“I’m not gonna lie to you and say that the first time I played Hue did not feel good. It’s human nature to want to get revenge,” Mayfield said.

In fairness to Jackson, it wasn’t his choice to leave the Browns, and once they fired him, it wasn’t unreasonable for him to look for work elsewhere. But Mayfield called Jackson “fake” at the time and still thinks that.

“I said what I meant,” Mayfield said. “Don’t stand up in front of us the week before and try to tell us you’re doing everything for us, then go take a job with a team we play twice a year. It was one of those honesty and respect things.”

Mayfield is honest about the fact that he doesn’t respect his former coach’s decision to coach against the Browns last year.