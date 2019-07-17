Baker Mayfield wanted “revenge” against Hue Jackson

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 17, 2019, 8:28 AM EDT
Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was critical of his former coach, Hue Jackson, for going to the division rival Bengals after getting fired by the Browns. With some time to reflect on that this offseason, Mayfield says he hasn’t changed his opinion.

Mayfield told ESPN that beating the Bengals was a highlight of his rookie season, in part because Jackson was on the opposing sideline.

“I’m not gonna lie to you and say that the first time I played Hue did not feel good. It’s human nature to want to get revenge,” Mayfield said.

In fairness to Jackson, it wasn’t his choice to leave the Browns, and once they fired him, it wasn’t unreasonable for him to look for work elsewhere. But Mayfield called Jackson “fake” at the time and still thinks that.

“I said what I meant,” Mayfield said. “Don’t stand up in front of us the week before and try to tell us you’re doing everything for us, then go take a job with a team we play twice a year. It was one of those honesty and respect things.”

Mayfield is honest about the fact that he doesn’t respect his former coach’s decision to coach against the Browns last year.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “Baker Mayfield wanted “revenge” against Hue Jackson

  5. grow up? clueless hue thought keeping baker on the bench helped him. if he would’ve started from the get go, the browns would’ve won the division last year. screw all of the haters. go browns!

  7. Hue has moved on. Baker needs to grow up. Hue tried his best in Cleveland and even though it wasn’t successful he tried. Bakers needs to move on

  8. Those are unrealistic expectations. Baker himself left Texas Tech; a Big 12 school. He was not cut he quit. And chose Oklahoma; another Big 12 school. Jackson was fired, he did not quit and was offered a job to provide for his family. He took it. Nothing fake here. Be careful of throwing stones. You just never know the future

  10. Yes Hue has a right to take another job and Yes Baker has a right to use it as motivation to destroy the Bengals twice a year. Nothing wrong with any of this. With a record like Hue’s, he should be happy that he went to a division foe. I would have even preferred Hue going to the Steelers or Ravens.

  11. Hue was protecting Baker by sitting him. I am not a Hue Jackson fan and do not necessarily subscribe to his philosophy but it was clearly evident that Hue wanted Baker to be successful long term. Hue had a chance to draft Wentz and passed, he didn’t pass on Baker. I disagree with Hue, he should of passed on Baker.

  12. Mayfield has all the tools to excel as an NFL QB except 1……maturity. He has a crack in the iron by allowing players, coaches, media and social media rattle him. He’ll never be elite until he corrects that about him.

  17. Baker really is coming off as the jerk here- ESPECIALLY in light of the choices HE has made in the past. But as far as him needing to be mature in order to be successful? Nah. Just look at Aaron Rodgers.

  18. This league will humble the best of them…coaches and young QBs alike. It’s just a matter of when. Hue has been around this game longer than Baker has been alive. I tend to trust that over a half season of flash.

  19. Wouldn’t we all like to get revenge as easily as beating a Hue Jackson? He walks in the door and anything resembling victory vanishes into a mist.

  21. The Hue jackson era was a necessary evil much like the Chip Kelly era was necessary in Philly and Fisher for the Rams.

    It is the draft picks and talent accrued from previous seasons which provided the basis for this turn around. If the team had been merely mediocre the last few years, Baker is long gone before your pick. Let alone having 2 1st round picks.

    Dislike the coach but the fact he was so bad at his job allowed the team to stockpile cheap quality talent that is allowing you to be successful today.

  22. Everyone is talking about how good the Browns are going to be. Have they improved? Yes, on paper. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them miss the playoffs.

  23. So how man fans coming to Hue’s defense want him as their coach – and how many fans trashing Mayfield would luv to him as their QB? Uh-huh, thought so.

  24. MARK YOUR CALENDAR NOW: 12/15 – CBS – 4:00 PM Kick-Off – Browns vs. Cardinals

    I was not a Baker fan especially when he got tossed in College by that cop. Everything he did after that I became a fan (even planting the flag at the Horseshoe, even though it is a turf field….) His entire life he has been passed up for others, Davis Webb passed him on Texas Tech’s depth chart and Baker transferred (story is longer). Time to let the haters know. Keep that chip on your shoulder, except for Week 3 against the Rams.

  30. Baker still doesn’t get it. What a petulant little punk. Hue was FIRED, Baker. At that point his loyalty belonged to WHOEVER would hire him.

    This kid is setting back COMMON SENSE by centuries.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!