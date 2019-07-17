Baseball moves toward uniform patches

Posted by Mike Florio on July 17, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

NBA teams have allowed sponsorship patches to infiltrate the game uniform. Another major sport may be heading in that direction.

Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal recently reported that Major League Baseball could have uniform patches by 2022.

“We’re examining the patch, but clearly we have things to work through first,” MLB executive vice president of business and sales Noah Garden told Lefton. “I’d say it’s inevitable down the road, but certainly not immediate. This is something that requires a fairly long runway. There are lots of things to take into consideration, but I think we will get there.”

Many think the NFL eventually will get there, too. Already, the NFL uniform bears multiple advertisements for Nike, the manufacturers of the jerseys and pants that players wear. Shoe providers also get free advertising via the logos on the products used by NFL players.

A decade ago, the NFL allowed teams to sell patches on practice jerseys. It’s surely a matter of when not if the NFL decides to exploit another opportunity to earn money for essentially nothing.

And what will happen when that happens? Fans will gripe. Media will have hot takes. And the sport will continue to thrive, because it ultimately will not affect in any tangible way the manner in which people watch and enjoy NFL games.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Baseball moves toward uniform patches

  1. “And what will happen when that happens? Fans will gripe. Media will have hot takes. And the sport will continue to thrive, because it ultimately will not affect in any tangible way the manner in which people watch and enjoy NFL games.”

    As if the norm is the game is unaffected in any tangible way??? As if! This is an atypical change where the manner in which we watch and enjoy NFL games is not affected. Lumping all griping and hot takes together into this circumstance is oversimplifying (and diluting) reality.

    The LEAGUE will continue to thrive, but the SPORT has been suffering for over a decade.

  2. I don’t even think most fans will gripe. So long as the patches aren’t huge or so many that you can’t tell what team the jersey is for, it will be met with a shrug.

  3. I certainly wouldn’t buy teams jerseys that are little more than corporate ads, but I also stopped buying any NFL swag of any kind about 10 years ago.

  4. Could be quite entertaining if they do it right.
    Start a bidding war between Pepto Bismol and Preparation H for the rights to those big linemen’s behinds. And a (nicely padded) Trojan patch would provide some protection where it’s most needed.

  5. I would never buy a jersey with advertising on it, just like I insist no dealer markings on new cars. The last thing we need in the NFL is for the jerseys to look like a golf shirt. It is painful to look at some of the shirts pro golfers wear.

  6. The backstop ads were enough to help deter me. Haven’t watched a complete game since the 08 Phillies.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!