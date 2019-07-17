Broncos report for camp today, likely without Drew Lock

Getty Images

Football is back. Kind of. Sort of. Not really.

The Denver Broncos report today for physicals and, later in the day, an initial meeting with new head coach Vic Fangio. As participants in the annual Hall of Fame game, the Broncos (along with the Falcons) are eligible to start early.

Starting late for Denver may be rookie quarterback Drew Lock. The second-round pick is unsigned; according to Mike Klis of 9News.com, Lock is holding out for a quarterback premium.

Lock is represented by CAA, which isn’t bashful about driving a hard bargain for rookie draft picks.

There’s no “quarterback premium” in the labor deal or the rules that otherwise determine the rookie wage scale. But that doesn’t stop Lock’s agents from trying to get one — and it doesn’t stop the Broncos from paying one, if they want to have Lock in the fold from Day One, hopeful that he’ll be ready to play if/when he’s needed.