The Broncos have waived receiver Aaron Burbridge, the team announced Wednesday.

Burbridge decided to retire rather than report to training camp.

He signed with the Broncos on Jan. 24.

The 49ers made Burbridge a sixth-round pick in 2016, and he made seven catches for 88 yards while appearing in every game as a rookie. He spent all of 2017 on injured reserve.

The 49ers waived Burbridge from the practice squad last November.