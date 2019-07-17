Cardinals cut Desmond Harrison, sign Jalen Thompson

Getty Images

Tackle Desmond Harrison‘s stay with the Cardinals came to an end on Wednesday.

Shortly after word broke that police in Greensboro, North Carolina have issued an arrest warrant for Harrison on charges of assault on a person by strangulation and assault on a female by a male, the Cardinals announced that they have placed Harrison on waivers.

Harrison joined the team as a waiver claim after being dropped by the Browns. Harrison’s chances of earning another shot in the league will likely be tied to how things unfold with his criminal case.

The Cardinals also announced the signing of safety Jalen Thompson to a four-year deal. Thompson was selected in the fifth round of last week’s supplemental draft and reported to training camp along with the team’s other rookies on Wednesday. The entire team is due on July 24 with the first full practice of camp set for the next day.