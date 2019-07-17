Chris Harris has “even more of a chip” on his shoulder this year

Getty Images

Chris Harris compared he and Von Miller to Shaq and Kobe. When asked who is who, Harris raised his hand and said, “I’m Shaq.”

Shaq and Kobe eventually broke up, and it appears headed that way with Harris and Miller. The Broncso defenders are entering their ninth season together, but while Miller is signed to a long-term deal, Harris is in the final year of his contract.

“I feel like this year I have even more of a chip on my shoulder,” Harris said, via Nicki Jhabvala

of TheAthletic.com. “If you’re not motivated in this league, I don’t know what kind of player you are. I don’t know if I want to play with you.”

Harris missed much of the team’s offseason program while seeking a new deal. He didn’t get an extension, but Harris did return after the Broncos revised his deal for this season.

The four-time Pro Bowler has his sights set on becoming the highest-paid player at his position. He needs to back up his talk with his play, duplicating what he did in 2016 when he made the All-Pro team.

The Broncos have not decided how much nickel corner Harris will play, coach Vic Fangio said. But Harris does have some catching up to do.

“He’s going to have to dive in and really learn the ins-and-outs of what we’re doing because he missed a couple months,” Fangio said, via Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post. “. . .He’s a little bit behind, and he’s got two positions to learn.”

Harris said he’s all football, all the time, so it won’t take him long to get where he needs to be.