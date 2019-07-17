Deion Jones signs four-year extension with Falcons

Getty Images

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones got his deal done just before training camp.

Jones and the Falcons finalized a four-year, $57 million contract extension with an $11 million signing bonus and $25.8 million fully guaranteed at signing, agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT. Jones has a $7 million option bonus next year, and his $8.2 million salary in 2021 will be guaranteed for injury.

The Falcons have already extended defensive tackle Grady Jarrett this week and turned their attention to Jones next. A 2016 second-round draft pick, Jones was heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and getting a deal done before he could leave in free agency was a top priority for the Falcons.

The next deal the Falcons are likely to work on is for wide receiver Julio Jones, who has indicated he is expecting a new deal soon. Although they’re coming off a disappointing 2018 season, the Falcons still think they have the pieces in place to be a Super Bowl team, and they’re trying to keep those pieces in place.