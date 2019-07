Getty Images

The holdout was a short one. It wasn’t even really a holdout.

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock, the 42nd pick in the draft, has agreed to terms, a league source tells PFT.

Lock was reportedly looking for a “quarterback premium.” PFT has explained that the premium isn’t (and can’t be) more money, but better terms.

Still to come: The terms that Lock agreed to. Stay tuned.

Lock is expected to be the backup to starter Joe Flacco in 2019. If Flacco is injured, however, Lock needs to be ready to go.