Free agent Rashard Robinson suspended 10 games

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended free agent cornerback Rashard Robinson for 10 games, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Jets cut him May 10.

Robinson served a four-game suspension to start the 2018 season after an arrest for possession of edible marijuana.

In 2016, the 49ers made Robinson a fourth-round draft choice. He played 22 games, with 13 starts, over two seasons before a trade with the Jets in the middle of the 2017 season.

The Jets gave the 49ers a fifth-round pick for Robinson.

He played 16 games, with two starts, in his season and a half with the Jets.