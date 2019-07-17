Grady Jarrett: I’m still hungry

Getty Images

The Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett beat the clock by agreeing to a four-year extension worth $68 million just before Monday afternoon’s deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year deals.

Jarrett had already signed his franchise tender and said on 92.9 The Game that he didn’t let the negotiation “process stress me out” because he was ready to play out the year under any deal. Talks eventually got to a place where the deal “worked for both sides,” however, and Jarrett said he “couldn’t think of a better way” to handle things than how they played out this offseason.

Jarrett said that his new deal is not going to change how he approaches the game. He said he still feels there’s space to get better as a player and that he is “always hungry” regardless of the size of his contract.

“I don’t have to prove that I’m worth it. My proof is in what I do week in and week out,” Jarrett said. “I’m thankful for the deal I got, but there’s no more pressure, no more expectation that anybody could have than the one that I have for myself.”

Jarrett and the rest of the Falcons veterans are due at training camp on Sunday for what Jarrett termed a “sky’s the limit” season in Atlanta.