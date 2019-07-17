Jaguars announce open training camp practice schedule

Getty Images

The Jaguars have announced their schedule of training camp practices open to the public.

The team will have six sessions open to the public, including next Thursday’s practice and the team’s first padded practice on July 28. Attendance is free, but fans interested in attending the sessions have to register via the team’s website.

In addition to the six practices open to the general public, the team will have one other session open to their season ticket holders. All seven of the practices will take place at the team’s facility.

We’ve kept tabs on how many open practices each of the league’s teams will hold this offseason. The Jags are on the lower end of that list with only the Jets, Texans, Eagles and Raiders set to hold fewer open sessions this summer.