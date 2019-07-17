John Elway on Drew Lock: “We’ll see” if he’s signed by first camp practice

Getty Images

The Broncos reported for training camp on Wednesday, but one of their second-round picks isn’t among the players who checked into the team’s facility.

Quarterback Drew Lock and the team have not been able to come to agreement on a contract yet as Lock is reportedly looking for a “quarterback premium” over what the No. 42 overall pick would be slotted to receive. That was causing some issues with the deal for No. 41 overall pick Dalton Risner, but the Broncos got the rookie guard under contract on Tuesday.

The team will hold its first practice of camp on Thursday and Broncos General Manager John Elway said at a Wednesday press conference that “we’ll see” if a deal would get done before that session gets underway. Elway was also asked if he was surprised by how things have played out with Lock.

“Nothing surprises me anymore,” Elway said.

Lock is the only Broncos draft pick and one of nine 2019 picks across the league without a contract.